

The Quatuor Danel: Marc Danel, first violin, Gilles Millet, second violin, Vlad Bogdanas, viola, and Yovan Markovitch, cello. (Marco Borggreve)

Classical music critic

One of the greatest music events in Washington this year is happening at the Phillips Collection over the next two weeks. It’s a quartet you’ve probably never heard of, playing the music of a composer you probably haven’t heard of either. It’s also the kind of event that, when it plays in New York, develops a cult following and sighs of envy from music lovers who aren’t in New York. Well, we’re getting this one in D.C., and based on the first concert Sunday, it’s going to be a breathtaking ride.

The quartet is the Quatuor Danel, and the composer is Mieczyslaw Weinberg, who would have been 100 this year. His epithet — “a close friend of Shostakovich” — is a useful point of reference for music that’s of the same general place and time as Shostakovich’s while remaining very much his own. Weinberg, who was born in Poland and lived in Russia after fleeing the Holocaust (his parents were killed) until his death in 1996, has been collecting posthumous champions like a rolling snowball. His 1968 opera “The Passenger” has made waves since its 2006 revival in Russia, and violinist Gidon Kremer has issued recordings of the chamber symphonies. There have been several chances to hear his work in Washington, too, including a National Symphony Orchestra performance of the violin concerto in 2017 with Kremer, showing some of the features common to the quartets: energetic intensity and wide-ranging string writing.

You’ve had chances to hear the Quatuor Danel, as well; indeed, they played Weinberg’s Third Quartet at the Phillips Collection once already, in 2017. Founded in France in 1991 and active in Europe, the quartet has made Weinberg a central focus, becoming the first group to perform the complete cycle of all 17 of his quartets in 2007 in Manchester, England. The Quatuor didn’t learn until afterward that the occasion marked the world premiere of the Third, which had never been performed.

The first three quartets, played Sunday afternoon, are music written by a very young man (he was only 18 when he composed the First), and yet they aren’t juvenilia in the common sense — unless you also understand the teenage Schubert’s songs as “juvenilia.” Youth, to be sure, may be revealed in that first quartet’s unrelieved intensity, as it sends all four instruments roaming around the strings to create the thickest of late-romantic textures; time to pause, in the form of the dreamy second movement, is almost a necessity. But even at his most intense, Weinberg leaves windows through which to breathe before the next outburst, and even at his most complex, at least in these early works (the first two of which he revised in later life), he is capable of tremendous lyrical beauty. If there are echoes of Shostakovich (echoes, incidentally, that went both ways — the older composer also quoted from the younger one), you can also hear Prokofiev’s lyricism in the sunny second quartet, and hints of other canonical writers, even Debussy.

It’s hard to separate the dancer from the dance: If the music was intense, it was also because the performance was. The four players of the Quatuor threw themselves into each piece with a life-or-death, seize-you-by-the-throat approach that demanded the attention and thrilled the senses, whether in searingly fierce unison chords in the Third Quartet or in the achingly beautiful melodic phrases rising from the first violin in the Second. Marc Danel, the eponymous first violinist, sometimes contorted his entire body, drawing up his legs, in the focus of extending one spun-gold filament of sound across the darkness around him. Weinberg tends to look beyond the obvious, following what sounds like a flashy ending with a whispered, somber coda in the Second Quartet, or having one instrument break into another’s thought at the apex of a soaring melody, rather than at its end. The players took this spirit and ran with it with a vigorous, insistent engagement. Even the blatant folk-music passages in the First Quartet’s final movement were played so vividly that there was no way to dismiss them as mere local color.

For an encore, the quartet offered the rapturously applauding audience a short piece for quartet, “Improvisation,” which Weinberg wrote during a long period when he produced no full-scale quartets, between 1946 and 1957. Next week, they’ll present a man in his prime; the week after, the rich late years. We’re promised a memorable musical journey, with remarkable guides. Don’t miss it.

The Weinberg cycle continues on May 5 and 12 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Phillips Collection. phillipscollection.org.

