Besides being a fine evening’s entertainment, Opera Lafayette’s performance of John Blow’s “Venus and Adonis” on Thursday at the Corcoran School of the Arts was an opportunity to consider how far political sycophancy has fallen. These days, anyone who wants to pander to a regime goes on cable news or tries congressional hearing-room histrionics. In Blow’s day, though, this kind of thing could be done with real skill. In the case of “Venus and Adonis,” written as a divertissement for Charles II’s court, it yielded the first through-composed English opera. The piece’s flair was an appropriate launch for the company’s 25th-anniversary season; its musical depth lingered.