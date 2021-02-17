When Strom died unexpectedly on Dec. 13 at the age of 74, she left behind a legacy that was only beginning to be widely acknowledged. Her status as a mysterious, cloistered figure had been solidified after a decade of speculation and lionization on Internet message boards and blogs as crate diggers shared rips of her impossibly rare LPs. A compilation collecting pieces from her previously issued albums from 1982-1988 titled “Trans-Millenia Music” had been released to widespread acclaim by the trendsetting New York-based label RVNG Intl. in 2017, making her music available for the first time in decades. Weeks before her death, RVNG had shared news of the impending “Angel Tears In Sunlight,” her first new album in 33 years, which has just been released.

Matt Werth, founder of RVNG, points to Strom’s music as an opposing force to the stream of “endless, functional ambient music” that flourishes on the Internet. “I imagine that the spiritual, mystical, cosmic qualities of it are what is making it more relevant now,” he says. “I think people seek experiences with music that are not just about listening, that have further experiential qualities.”

Singer and producer Caroline Polachek interviewed Strom in 2017 and identifies her compositions and sound design as a precursor to contemporary musicians such as Oneohtrix Point Never and the Haxan Cloak, as well as contemporary video game music: “She developed a surreal, narrative approach to her electronic soundscapes. That’s something she did quite early on which has developed significantly since.” And Strom’s life story, which informed a lifelong defiant independence, captivated listeners who were looking to reevaluate the role of women in the history of 20th-century electronic music.

Strom was born blind in 1946 and grew up in a Catholic family that moved from Louisiana to Kentucky. She eventually met and married Bob Strom, a man enlisted in the U.S. Army who was quickly transferred to the Presidio base in San Francisco. Strom lived there the rest of her life. She bought an organ in the late 1970s, but it was only when she acquired her first Yamaha synthesizers in the early ’80s, after initial exposures to electronic music via the influential show “Hearts of Space” on the local station KPFA, that she fully immersed herself in music making. “I felt that electronics expanded the ability to create from your imagination,” she said in 2017.

Strom released her first album, “Trans-Millenia Consort,” in 1982, a period in which the New Age movement was cresting throughout the United States. The album’s continuous flow of shimmering synthesizer swirls and electronic wails that envelop and seemingly expand in all directions reveal Strom’s innate world-building skills. For such tranquil music, each piece is a dense panoply of sounds, all programmed by Strom into her treasured Prophet 10 and DX7. It was as New Age as she got before letting go of all associations with the movement and venturing down darker, more enigmatic corridors. Accompanying the music in the album’s liner notes was a manifesto by Strom affirming herself to be the Trans-Millenia Consort (the name she would credit future albums to), a musical guide through time. “This is a personal declaration that I have been in previous lives, that I am in this life, and that I shall in future lives, be a musical consort to time,” she wrote. “I endeavor, through music, to delve into all time spaces to tap resources of knowledge and power as ancient as the Universe and as young as unborn worlds.”

“She had a deep spiritual connection, and a psychic connection,” says longtime friend and supporter Archie Patterson, founder of the cosmic music publication Eurock. “We would talk about the connection between the cosmic, the psychic, the ethereal and the spiritual a lot. That made her very unique for that time. She was just channeling something else.”

Strom shrugged off her blindness as a “nuisance more than anything,” and used her mind’s eye as the basis for her compositions. “I see things in my head,” she said to the Wire in 2017. “It might be a vision of something, it might be an environmental thing, or an experience I had. It’s not the musical notes.” Her albums following “Trans-Millenia Consort,” which were all self-released, included vivid, immersive auditory transliterations of being high atop a skyscraper (“Freedom at the 45th Floor” from “Spectre”), crystalline underwater environments (the entirety of 1988’s “Aquatic Realms”) and the uncanny visuals of a psychedelic experience (“Mushroom Trip” from “Plot Zero”). Her probing of these internal worlds was a way for her to escape a present that she never felt comfortable in. “I guess I was born in the wrong time or the wrong planet or whatever, but I’ve been — not deliberately — different for all of my life,” she told Aquarium Drunkard.

Strom was characteristically candid about her distaste for both the New Age movement and the music industry at large. Stridently independent, she shunned the industry in the face of systemic apathy toward a blind woman whose music defied all norms of the time.

“Women making electronic music just weren’t valued,” says Lavender Suarez, an experimental musician, writer and sound healer who has been inspired by Strom’s music and creative practice. “She was releasing this stuff on her own out of pure passion, and she wasn’t tapped into the academic system at all, which is how most women got their cred then. Someone like Pauline Anna Strom is just floating in outer space, and we have to reel her back in.”

Eurock was one of just two publications to print interviews with Strom while she was making music in the 1980s. This posed a problem for composer Christina Vantzou when she attempted to create a Wikipedia entry for Strom in 2016 as part of an edit-a-thon she organized to create pages for female avant-garde musicians. Her article was promptly taken down by editors stating there weren’t enough credible sources. “We thought, ‘This is really telling of the problem of representation, the problem when you have to rely on the media, which has its own biases,’ ” says Vantzou. “How do you get around that?” The cyclical nature of patriarchal gatekeeping, in which one era’s prejudice toward certain types of artists and thinkers carries over to the next through these types of rules dictating historical value, was continuing to diminish the impact of Strom’s work.

It wasn’t until the release of “Trans-Millenia Music,” and RVNG’s promotional support, that Vantzou was able to publish an entry on Strom and her exponentially growing impact on electronic music. As Strom reentered the worlds she had built those decades earlier, her desire to make music reemerged. RVNG helped her acquire new gear, which included samplers with digital screen interfaces, and she mastered an entirely new way of crafting her hypnotic timescapes. She eventually sent Werth and his colleague John Also Bennett more than 70 tracks of new music, which the pair edited down to become “Angel Tears in Sunlight,” which alternates between bubbling ambient drift and colorful, interlocking rhythmic synths. “It was a process, but when she was in her place again, it was so special to really see the overflow of music and ideas,” says Werth. “It goes to show her grasp of the technology, how to make it bend to her creative impulse.”

That trust in her own creative force, despite physical and social limitations, may be Strom’s most impactful, lasting legacy. Bennett, who records minimalist synth music as JAB, says, “She really was looking inward, and the fact that we can listen to that is a gift. We’re listening to her inner vision. When I’m making music, I really try to stay true to that as much as possible.” Vantzou adds, “I didn’t have any formal musical training, and she gave me a sense of deeper trust in using what I have within my grasp, my intuition.”