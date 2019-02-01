

Colin Currie, percussionist extraordinaire, couldn’t elevate Helen Grime’s new concerto at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. (Courtesy of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra)

It was supposed to be a double bill of concertos by female composers. But on the program Marin Alsop and the Baltimore Symphony gave at Strathmore on Thursday night, Jennifer Higdon’s Low Brass Concerto, a BSO co-commission that was originally announced, was replaced with Brahms’s “Variations on a Theme by Haydn” in a refreshingly leisurely, light-of-foot interpretation.

This left the U.S. premiere of a percussion concerto by the Scottish composer Helen Grime, who teaches at the Royal Holloway, University of London, and who wrote this piece last year for Colin Currie, the evening’s soloist.

Putting the spotlight on percussion makes for a crowded stage. On one side of the conductor’s podium, at stage right, were instruments with indefinite pitches: bass, snare and conga drums, suspended cymbal and wood blocks. The pitched instruments — marimba, vibraphone, xylophone and crotales — were on the other side of the conductor’s podium, and Currie moved back and forth.

This visual interest, though, wasn’t matched by the music. The concerto, lasting about 23 minutes, was a single movement with three contrasting sections, first featuring the pitched instruments, then the indefinitely pitched ones and finally the marimba. The orchestration was carefully balanced, so when Currie’s solos were accompanied at all, it was usually quietly. Yet Grime didn’t exploit two dynamic elements of the concerto form: dialogue between soloist and orchestra, and the dramatic potential of the individual juxtaposed against the crowd. Also curious for a percussion concerto was the absence of strong rhythmic character.

Lucky is the soloist who has Alsop as an ultrasensitive concerto partner, but despite her and her musicians’ best efforts, Grime’s Percussion Concerto came off as unimpressively bland.

The second half of the program was given over to two of Ottorino Respighi’s orchestral showpieces from the 1920s: the seldom encountered “Brazilian Impressions” and a rousing “Pines of Rome” to close.

