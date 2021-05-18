A: It was about ’82, and it was a rough period for me. I didn’t have a record label. They dropped me. Everything was toppling in, and I get a call. It’s Pete. He goes, “I’ve got this idea. I don’t think I want to tour with the Who anymore, but I want you to be the one that tours. And I’ll write the songs and you’ll be onstage. Don’t worry, I’ll be around you.” And I said, “It’s a terrible idea. My arm doesn’t go as high as yours with the thing, you know, round your head. And I can’t jump that high. Have you spoken to the others about this?” Then a week goes by, and I’m getting hard to live with, and at the end of the third week, smoke’s coming out of my ears. My wife says, “Why don’t you call him up?” So I said, “Hello, Pete.” And he goes, “Oh, Pete, how are you?” That’s all I allowed him to get out. You don’t get back to me for three weeks. What’s going on? And he apologized. And obviously he never brought it up to Roger [Daltrey] or John [Entwistle], because I did a tour with Roger later, and I told him about it. And he said, “Well, that wouldn’t have worked, would it?” I said, “No, it wouldn’t.”