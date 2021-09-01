As for the notes Sanders sings, they appear roughly a dozen minutes into the album, his voice quietly fluttering and babbling at first, then yawning melody from the back of the throat. It only lasts for a blink, but what’s he up to? Talking to himself? Dictating instructions to his saxophone? And is that the same thing? Sanders has spent his life transposing heavy human thought into gusting human breath, but hearing him exteriorize a few casual brain waves this intimately might be what finally blows you clean out of your life.