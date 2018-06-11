Michael Brown, who played a piano recital Sunday afternoon as part of the Steinway Series at the Smithsonian Museum of American Art, is identified as a pianist-composer, that musical persona with a glorious past. Pianist-composers go back to the likes of Mozart, Clementi and Beethoven in the late 18th century and had their heyday in such figures as Liszt, Chopin and Gottschalk. But after the careers of Rachmaninoff, Bartók and Prokofiev in the mid-20th century, there was a distinct falling off. Presumably Brown would like to change that.

As a pianist, Brown has a lot to offer. His sound at the instrument is healthy, refined and never harsh, even in the big tone clusters that Leonard Bernstein wrote into his transcription of Aaron Copland’s “El Salón México.” The first piece on the program, Haydn’s 1789 “Capriccio,” was aptly witty and communicative. Brown seemed most at home in the sprawling “Second Meditation” of the Russian Nikolai Medtner, a composer whose revival is heralded every decade or so, but which never seems to materialize.

Brown’s own music was represented by a 2012 piece, “Constellations and Toccata,” and a work he wrote this year to celebrate the Bernstein centennial called “100 Chords for Bernstein.” There’s a surprisingly retro quality to Brown’s music, with harmonic procedures that recall the highly intellectualized music that emerged from American academia in the 1950s and ’60s.

Bernstein’s “Touches,” composed for the 1981 Van Cliburn Competition, and Leo Smitt’s arrangement of a suite from Bernstein’s “West Side Story” lacked that inerrant rhythmic center of gravity that lends this jazz-inflected idiom its punch and pizazz. Much of the folk-inspired character and spice of Copland’s “El Salón México” was lost with the lavish application of an overly expressive rubato.