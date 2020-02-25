Domingo, whose five-decade career included leadership of the Washington National Opera and the Los Angeles Opera, issued his first significant apology. In a statement, he said: “I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience. I understand now that some women may have feared expressing themselves honestly because of a concern that their careers would be adversely affected if they did so. While that was never my intention, no one should ever be made to feel that way.”

The development felt incremental, but substantial. Domingo’s apology was tepid and lawyerly, but it comes from a man who wielded extraordinary power within the musical world, and whose following among opera lovers still includes many reluctant to consider the damage he has done. It also came a day after a jury convicted another top entertainment executive, Harvey Weinstein, of criminal sexual assault and rape, two of five charges brought before a court in New York. Domingo has disputed accusations made against him since an August 2019 Associated Press report documenting what many considered an “open secret” — that he abused his power and created a hostile work environment for women. Domingo’s response to that press account was a statement saying that “the allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as 30 years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate.”

Domingo, who was a top administrator at the WNO for 14 years until he left in 2011, enjoyed power within the opera comparable to that which Weinstein enjoyed in Hollywood. But it was a different kind of power, and the opera world has been slow to acknowledge the damage he caused. As the head of two major opera companies, and a star singer who could fill houses, Domingo was a power broker. Much of the audience in the opera house on a Domingo night came not because the company was performing Verdi or Wagner, but because Domingo was singing Otello or Siegmund.

He also led an opera competition, Operalia, and having Domingo’s support within the opera world was an asset for young singers struggling to build a career.

The report comes from a union that represents artists who made Domingo’s career possible, including other singers, choristers, dancers and stage personnel. But many of them were also uniquely vulnerable within the hierarchical star system that governs opera. Domingo was the star. They were the support.

Domingo’s long history as a performer known for his diligence and risk-taking has made it difficult for some to reckon with what women have said was predatory behavior. Within the rarefied world of professional opera, he was known not only for his personal charm, but also for his service to the art form. He was never the sort of artist, like his colleague Luciano Pavarotti, to limit himself to a small repertoire of roles that flattered his voice.

He took chances and learned new parts — by some counts more than 150 roles — exploring not just the Italian repertoire that made him famous, but also the larger, more taxing Wagnerian characters that often shorten a tenor’s career. Well past the point that most tenors retire, he started singing baritone roles, adding new parts to his repertoire. He also conducted, though with more limited success.

So Domingo wasn’t just loved by audiences, he was admired by colleagues, including other singers, composers, conductors and stage directors. His contribution to the art form can’t be edited out of the history of 20th-century opera, but it must be seen in the larger perspective of his backstage behavior. Public reports of the accusations against him came late in his life, and they will have a more significant impact on the companies that tolerated and enabled him than they will on his own career.

