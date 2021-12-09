Nearly a year later, “Whole Lotta Red” still sounds better than anything else released in 2021, but are we any closer to understanding it? The easiest thing to grasp about Carti’s rapping is that it’s relentlessly repetitive. The hardest thing to grasp is why that repetition feels so good. Maybe we should think of his refrains as mantras used to center restless minds and manifest clarity. Or maybe they’re like those pneumatic massage guns, pummeling to alleviate pain. Or maybe they’re distant cousins to all the lyric-deficient punk songs that seem to get stuck on a cluster of monosyllabic words in hopes of getting us unstuck from our tedious lives. Hey-ho-let’s-go.