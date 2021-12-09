And by using tone, timbre and hyper-articulation to freight every syllable with multiple meanings, he keeps bringing us back to that quantum thing. Many physicists have described the quantum state — how electrons, for instance, take different positions in a way that prevents them from having material properties until they’re measured — as something similar to a coin-flip. When the coin is in the air, it’s neither heads nor tails. It could also be both. Maybe Playboi Carti is a quantum state. Maybe we all are. Maybe this music is the true sound of a reality that we’re still trying to understand.