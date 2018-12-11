NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Haslam told a group of protesters demanding clemency for a Tennessee woman serving life in prison that he’s reviewing her case.

Cyntoia Brown was 16 when she killed a man who had picked her up for sex. She was tried as an adult and convicted of first-degree murder. Her lawyers say she was a sex-trafficking victim afraid for her life. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian and singer Rihanna have rallied support for her.

The protesters Monday used a bullhorn to lead chants for clemency at a Nashville library where Haslam was speaking on higher education at a forum sponsored by The Tennessean newspaper.

The paper reports that the outgoing governor told an audience member that he’s reviewing her case along with several others.

