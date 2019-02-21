NEW YORK — Dominick Argento, the 1975 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Music, had died. He was 91.

Argento died Wednesday in Minneapolis, according to Carol Ann Cheung, a spokeswoman for his music publisher, Boosey & Hawkes.

Known for composing in styles ranging from melody to dissonance, he earned the Pulitzer for “From the Diary of Virginia Woolf,” a composition for voice and piano.

He also won a 2003 Grammy Award for best classical contemporary composition for “Casa Guidi,” recorded by mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade and the Minnesota Orchestra.

Argento’s operas include “The Voyage of Edgar Allan Poe,” ‘’Miss Havisham’s Wedding Night,” ‘’Postcard from Morocco,” ‘’Casanova’s Homecoming, “The Aspern Papers” and “The Dream of Valentino.”

