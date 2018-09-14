FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018 file photo, Pyotr Verzilov invading the pitch, runs away as a steward tries to stop him during the France and Croatia 2018 World Cup final match in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. Russian news reports say Verzilov a member of Russian punk protest group Pussy Riot has been hospitalized in grave condition for what could be a possible poisoning. (Thanassis Stavrakis, File/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — A member of Russia’s Pussy Riot protest group says a fellow activist who was hospitalized for possible poisoning has regained consciousness.

Group member Maria Alekhina told The Associated Press via Facebook that Pyotr Verzilov regained consciousness on Friday, but remained in intensive care. Verzilov has been in the hospital since falling ill Tuesday.

Alekhina said she thinks he definitely was poisoned and “there’s nothing other than politics” behind it.

Independent Russian news website Meduza reported Thursday that Verzilov’s doctors told his relatives he either overdosed on medicine or was given too much medicine. Meduza did not specify the substance.

Verzilov and other activists served 15-day jail sentences for disrupting July’s World Cup final to protest excessive Russian police powers.

