In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019 booking photo released by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office is R. Kelly. A Cook County Sheriff’s Office official says singer Kelly won’t be released from jail until he pays $161,000 in back child support he owes. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari says Kelly was taken into custody Wednesday during a hearing over the child support and that his next hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday, March 13. (Cook County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (Associated Press)

CHICAGO — R. Kelly remains in a Chicago jail as more of his nationally televised interview is set to air.

The R&B singer was taken into custody Wednesday after telling a judge he could not pay $161,000 in back child support. Earlier in the day, “CBS This Morning” aired an interview in which Kelly pleaded with viewers to believe that he’d never had sex with anyone under 17 and never held anyone against her will.

More of the interview is expected to air Thursday.

The interview was his first public defense since being charged with sexually abusing three girls and a woman.

Experts say the TV appearance was risky and could backfire if it gives prosecutors more information to use against him at trial.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.