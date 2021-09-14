He should know. Goosby knows this piece, which Bruch completed in 1866, back and forth. His former teacher, the violinist Philippe Quint, recently got to hear his erstwhile pupil lead the concerto with the Atlanta Symphony and was gratified to hear some of his lessons intact within Goosby’s rapidly expanding stylistic universe. One of those lessons was about the very first note of the violin — a wide open G that cracks open like first light before soaring into a cresting cadenza.