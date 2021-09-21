Each of those contributions has its own little creation myth, and Bruder unearths as many as possible to help us better understand this extraordinary music. The reason Lloyd Price’s cascading melody on 1957’s “Just Because” feels so timeless might have something to do with the fact that he cribbed it from a Verdi opera he heard on WGMS while cruising around town. The reason that the guitar solo on the Impalas’ 1961 single “For the Love of Mike” feels so jittery and alive is probably because the guitarist is none other than Bo Diddley. (The Impalas rehearsed in his basement on Rhode Island Avenue NE.) And the reason Billy Stewart’s heart-in-throat staccato sounds so confident during his 1958 single “Billy’s Heartache” might be because the backup vocalists are the Marquees, a group featuring a young Marvin Gaye. The guitar sounds great on “Billy’s Heartache,” too. Diddley again.