The plaque was unveiled Tuesday at 42 Oakley Street in the Chelsea neighborhood. Anecdotal reports from witnesses indicate the house was the band’s headquarters and Marley’s primary address.

It was unveiled by Rastafarian writer Benjamin Zephaniah and broadcaster David Olusoga, who called Marley “a cultural icon who blazed a trail for other black artists.”

The band was recording its renowned “Exodus” album at the time.

Marley died in 1981 at the height of his fame.

