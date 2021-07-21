A: I felt like it’s part of a larger problem I’ve wanted to address with my music anyway, because how I came into music was through the startling discovery of the banjo being a Black instrument. And so this idea of what is Black, what is White — all of that is a moving target and it’s one of the biggest problems we have in the States. We’re so addicted to race when biologically there is no difference between any of us. And how we look has been tied to certain ways of being, for financial reasons, for power reasons, for all these different historical reasons. It’s just like realizing that it’s part of a larger symptom and that each individual person, they’re not trying to be harmful. So I’m trying to think of the larger picture with my music and how can we change the situation. The idea of systemic racism is, for me, the real issue. If we can focus on why we’re so obsessed with race maybe we’ll get somewhere. But I’m just a banjo player. So I do it with my music whenever I can.