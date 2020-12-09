Her album is titled “Nightmare Vacation” and it’s mischief music all the way, with the Prince George’s County native rhyming in saccharine shouts and rainbow snarls. For the past four years, during Rico’s steady ascent to national stardom, some have heard her charismatic petulance as a punk-rock echo, and that’s one way to calibrate your ears to her musical nya-nya.

Another way is to remember that there’s a much deeper, broader tradition of mischief in rap music, a lineage that Rico seems to be funneling directly into “Nightmare Vacation” — from the cool smirks of Slick Rick and Too Short, to the sexy wink-wink of Missy Elliott and Ludacris, to the singsong tough talk of Gucci Mane and the entire generation of rappers competing to fill his loafers. Lo and behold, when Gucci materializes for a guest verse on Rico’s “Don’t Like Me,” he seems to be blessing the proceedings the way a veteran comedy legend might make a surprise cameo in a lulzy summer blockbuster.

Rico remains the star of the picture, though, hoarding all the oxygen in the room and transposing it into big, loud fun. She radiates mischievousness not merely as an attitude, but as a sound.

What is mischief, really? It’s a kind of quasi-trouble that tests patience and decorum without doing any real damage, and music remains an excellent way to make some. Keep that in mind when Rico grinds her words in the back of her throat: “I keep the past in the past and I keep the smoke in the air” on “10Fo.” Or when she blasts a taunt through her maxillary sinuses: “You snooze you lose!” on “Check Me Out.” Or when she scours a clog of syllables off the roof of her mouth: cash-bragging about a “big digit difference” on “OHFR?” Mischief can thrill or annoy, but in the end, nobody gets hurt.

Her collaborators know how to make trouble, too. On the mock-menacing “Girl Scouts,” Rico threatens to show up “at your door,” and not to sell you some Thin Mints. Thanks to the cleverness of New York production duo Take a Daytrip, the melodic ding-dongs in the background warp like a doorbell with a battery that’s almost dead. During “IPHONE,” produced by Dylan Brady of absurdist pop duo 100 gecs, Rico’s Auto-Tuned voice mutates into something outlandishly dense, tart and sweet. It’s like stuffing Sour Patch Kids into your ears.