Banton, 46, will celebrate the new deal with Friday’s music video release for his song “Steppa.” The performer released his first album in the earlier ‘90s and he’s become one of the important and respected acts in reggae. His last album, 2010’s “Before the Dawn,” won the Grammy for best reggae album.
Banton was released in December 2018 after serving seven years in federal prison on drug charges.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD