Osbourne had to cancel tour dates last year due to health troubles. Osbourne said he really wants to get well and get back to performing because he misses his fans.

His wife, Sharon Osbourne, told GMA that the diagnosis “was not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination,” but he had good days and bad days.

Osbourne and his family, including his children and wife, were the stars of their own reality show called “The Osbournes.”