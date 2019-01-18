In this Jan. 16, 2019 photo, Ronnie Milsap poses for a photo on the stage of The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Milsap’s new album, “Ronnie Milsap: The Duets,” comes out on Friday. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP) (Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country soul icon Ronnie Milsap spent years recording 13 guest artists and bands for his new album, “Ronnie Milsap: The Duets,” in a place that became a hit factory for him in the 1970s and ‘80s.

He returned to his former studio in Nashville, Tennessee — dubbed “Ronnie’s Place” — that he bought from Roy Orbison in the 1970s and kept until 1995. He recorded duet versions of some of his classics, as well as new covers, with Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Kacey Musgraves, George Strait, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan and many more.

The new album comes out Friday, two days after the six-time Grammy winner celebrated his 76th birthday by kicking off a 22-city tour through May.

