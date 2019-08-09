The building blocks of Rufus du Sol’s sound are just like those of other electronic dance acts: hammering rhythms, roundabout riffs and synthetic or metallic timbres. Yet those things are secondary to the music of the trio, which attracted a capacity crowd to the Anthem on Thursday night. Rufus du Sol is actually a pop band whose machine-generated settings exist to serve direct, fairly simple songs.

Singer-keyboardist Tyrone Lindqvist, keyboardist-percussionist Jon George and drummer James Hunt founded Rufus — the “Du Sol” came later — nine years ago in Sydney. The threesome decamped to Berlin to make its second album, “Bloom,” and to Los Angeles for the third, last year’s “Solace.” That last release, whose material was well-represented at Thursday’s show, marked a shift toward a style some called “darker.” Yet the album’s songs fit well with earlier ones in a 95-minute set that was anything but dark.

Lindqvist has acknowledged that many of his lyrics were inspired by a troubled romance. But there’s no regret or animosity in such tunes as “You Were Right” and “Treat You Better,” which turn a lover’s apologies into something cosmic. “I see myself in your eyes,” the frontman sang in the opening “Eyes,” three songs before “You Were Right’s” chant of “I can’t get enough of you” became a looped mantra underneath Lindqvist’s live vocals. The show climaxed with “Innerbloom” and closed with “No Place,” pleas for individual love that sounded utopian and communal when performed before 6,000 people.

Each of the three musicians stood on an individual platform above the stage, an industrial-chic design complemented by pulsing lights, often white or red, and a projected-video backdrop of mostly abstract forms. The chilliness of this setup was countered by many exhortations from Lindqvist and George, who repeatedly called the audience “beautiful” and may have set a record for the number of times visiting musicians have called out, “Washington D.C.!,” in a single performance. In addition, Lindqvist frequently climbed down from his perch, usually to sing but once while plucking a U2-ish motif on his guitar. If any EDM group could record an “unplugged” album, Rufus du Sol is a leading candidate.

Opener Monolink, a Berliner whose given name is Steffen Linck, played guitar for his entire set. Linck mixed vocals, electronics and blues-rock licks in songs that, at their most incantatory, recalled genre-mashing British outfit Underworld.