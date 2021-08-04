A: I can tell you every band I’ve ever met from my era, from the Van Halen era, let’s call it, come up to me and go, “Oh, the first Montrose.” You know, Tom Scholz said, “Man, when I mastered the first Boston album, that was one of the biggest first records of all time.” Every drummer in the world that ever steps on the stage with me, I’ll say, “What do you want to play?” They go, “ ‘Rock Candy.’ ” And Montrose. . . . We were only together three years before I was kicked out of the band and then they slowly dissolved completely. But we opened for Humble Pie for two years. And I got to watch Steve Marriott [Small Faces] every night. And that little guy, he was shorter than me, little skinny guy in a pair of overalls, down and dirty. Steve Marriott, when he talked to the audience, he wouldn’t say, “Hey, how you doing?” He’d go, [sing-screaming] “Whoa, how’s everybody doing tonight?” I used to think, my God, it’s gonna blow his voice up. How can you sing all night the way he sings? I love that guy, God rest his soul, you know?