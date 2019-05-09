

The Amaranth Quartet, which was formed in 2014 and made its D.C. debut Wednesday night. (Titilayo Ayangade)

Four women formed the Amaranth Quartet at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music in 2014, and the group made its Washington debut Wednesday night, closing out the season of free concerts at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. The results were mixed, with two intriguing world premieres bookended by less assured performances of older music.

Sahba Aminikia, an Iranian-born composer, is also based in San Francisco. His one-movement quartet “Rhyme by Rhyme” sets a poem of that name by Tahirih, the pen name of Fatimih Baraghani, a leader of the nascent Babi religion who was executed in Iran in the 19th century. Most of the piece is a sort of chaconne, in eight-measure segments over an octave ostinato that begins in the cello. Percussive strikes on the bodies of the instruments and pizzicato motifs recalled traditional Persian music. The four musicians read the phrases of the poem, translated into English, in rhythmic repetitions that achieved a hypnotic effect.

“It Might Be a Bird,” by Alyssa Weinberg, created a similar rhythmic effect through meditative repetition, but with sounds closer to noise, such as croaking bow-scrapes and trembling dissonant clusters. Doppler-effect crescendos and decrescendos evoked the crashing of waves, with spidery flutters in harmonics seemingly like the distant calls of seagulls. As the composer herself explained, the title of the piece is a line from artist Joan Miró, in response to a request to identify a triangle shape in one of his paintings.

Ensemble unity faltered in Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 1, especially in the last movement, and intonation clashes occurred too often, especially from violinists Emily Botel and Abigail Shiman. Violist Julie Michael was the most assured in her serenade-like solo in the second movement.

In a Beethoven string quartet, Op. 18, No. 4, that ended the program, the fugal second movement had the strongest ensemble cohesion. Cellist Helen Newby’s warm tone provided a strong foundation for the intimate balanced sound among the four musicians, but they didn’t always agree on tempo choices, especially in the faster movements.