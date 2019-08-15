

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein, who was highlighted in the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra’s performance at Wolf Trap. (Marco Borggreve)

A balmy evening and an enthusiastic audience created the perfect setting Wednesday for the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra’s Wolf Trap debut. But there are things beyond the weather to consider for the orchestra’s appearance in the cultural backyard of our nation’s capital — repertoire among them. Conducted by Long Yu, the program began with “Wu Xing” by Chinese composer Qigang Chen. Based on the traditional pentatonic scale, the work took on an otherworldly quality. Divided into five short movements, the elements of metal, wood, water, fire and earth were reflected in the instruments.

In “metal,” the sounds of the harp and the melodic percussion instruments twinkled above the strings. There was a dense harmonic quality to this opening section that set the tone for the remaining descriptive movements, as in “earth,” in which the brass of the orchestra seemed to announce the theme like a fanfare with the rest of the instruments responding in a very rhythmic, syncopated fashion building to a dramatic close.

Cellist Alisa Weilerstein took the stage for Dvorak’s “Cello Concerto in B Minor.” In contrast to the concert’s beginning, Long Yu led firmly, bringing out the fiery brilliance of the strings and the depth of the wind instruments. The beautiful tone of Weilerstein’s instrument was most evident in the upper register and shone through when she was playing with the orchestra during the softer and slower movements of the concerto. She’s a true virtuoso, and it was in the solo cadenza passages that her artistry was truly on display as the clarity of her cello was even more readily heard.

Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances” provided a strong period to the evening with its burst of energy. With new sounds in the beginning of the concert to the tried and true of the Western canon, the Shanghai Symphony’s debut at Wolf Trap was a wonderful snapshot of its musical history and tradition.