

Sharon Van Etten performed at the 9:30 Club on Feb. 6 in support of her new album, “Remind Me Tomorrow.” (Ryan Pfluger)

Since her last performance at the 9:30 Club in 2014, Sharon Van Etten’s life has tumbled around enough to make a clothes dryer feel inadequate. The 37-year-old’s given birth to a son, acted in two TV series, gone back to school to earn a psychology degree and settled into a relationship and a home in Brooklyn.

Oh, and she contemplated giving up music all together.

The whirlwind period seems as hectic as the image of a messy children’s playroom on the cover of her new album, “Remind Me Tomorrow.” At a sold-out and overstuffed 9:30 Club Wednesday night, she kicked off an 18-show North American tour in support of the album. Van Etten and her four-piece backing group went through every song from the new record during a jittery, emotional set that felt very much like an artist writing a new chapter.

“Remind Me Tomorrow” bears a different sonic signature than her last full album, 2014’s “Are We There,” but the aching and yearning at its core is familiar. What’s most immediately striking about the 10 songs are the synthesizers gurgling and pulsing in the places where Van Etten’s plaintive guitar previously resided. She did play guitar — and a handful of older songs — Wednesday, but it was the image of Van Etten as a black leather-clad lead vocalist that made the biggest impression.

New songs such as “Seventeen,” “Memorial Day” and “Comeback Kid” are more impressionistic and less directly personal than her earlier work, and the band struggled at times to capture subtle shifts. That may have been down to first-night jitters more than anything else. Van Etten shifted the keyboard, bass, electric guitar and drum set up around just enough to create plenty of variation: There were flickers of the languid folk rock of the Cowboy Junkies and 2000s trip hop all night.

Which made sense considering that during a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session earlier that day, Van Etten wrote that her latest songs were influenced by “Nick Cave’s ‘Skeleton Tree,’ Suicide, Portishead, Patti Smith and Bruce Springsteen . . . among others.” Older tunes such as “Tarifa” also sounded like they benefited from those influences.

The band will probably jell and loosen up as they cross the U.S. over the next month — and eventually head to Europe in March and April. And the tentative performance won’t be the lasting takeaway from the tour kickoff. That will be of a Sharon Van Etten, whose work feels broader and more searching than it ever has. While there was no clear evidence that she is entirely comfortable with her new musical style yet, she was very much in creative motion.