Brown’s combination of country and trap went viral on the app TikTok, where people recreated his dance moves or added their own dances and tagged it to #TheGitUpChallenge.
The song spent 12 weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and reached No. 14 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart. He released his BBR Music Group debut album “Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs” last year.
