While respectful of the history, bands like Bad Operation, Catbite and Sosinski’s Kill Lincoln play variations of ska as true to the genre’s Jamaican roots as can be expected of a genre that’s entire history is a melding of influences. (It can be argued that it’s this historical receptivity to outside influences, without ever being entirely subsumed by them, that has led to the genre being embraced by new generations who prefer their pop culture both anti-imperialist and polyglot. “Of all the genres that you can say that were not whitewashed,” Hunter says, “ska might be the only one that has an actual history of culture exchange and not appropriation.”) In the way ska bands have historically combined older sounds with what was the teen heat of the time (be it R&B, pop, punk or new wave), Bad Time musicians take ska and combine it with pop-punk, emo, metal and other genres particularly popular among young listeners.