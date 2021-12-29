So why turn to smooth jazz? Is it a symptom of age, resignation, a non-covid loss of taste? Or might it just be something as simple as Kenny G’s shrug in the film: “I don’t see anything wrong with something that’s easy to listen to.” Maybe we need something cool and easy right about now, music that can just dissolve into the wallpaper and houseplants without much worry. There’s a nostalgia that such music conjures, not to the good times so much as to a time when it didn’t feel fraught to sit in a waiting room, perusing a magazine that didn’t need to be sanitized. At a time when indoor dining can seem like a bygone time, it felt like a pleasant luxury to put on “Music For Saxofone & Bass Guitar More Songs” or any of the above artists and imagine you’ve just finished that last forkful of the famous cedar plank salmon at Pace (or any other indoor dining experience) and pushed away from the table. You take in the ambiance of the room, the chatter of people all around you and for a fleeting instant, all feels well.