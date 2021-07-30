This isn’t some radical upending of tradition. Over the past seven years, nearly all of pop music has cooled into something smoother, more midtempo, less intense, more ambiguous. Maybe it has something to do with the frictionless experience being sold by music streaming services, where the “chill” aesthetic has forced today’s pop stars to reconsider their work as background music. Or, when it comes to the love songs, maybe it’s just a symptom of today’s slippery digital dating pool, where young romances seem to lack clean starts and stops. Either way, this sound — muddled, breezy, numbing, hypnotic — is here to stay for a while, and we should be listening for its nuance.