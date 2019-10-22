The company says its box can grow a variety of plants and herbs, though much of its advertising has focused on the marijuana market.

In a statement released by Seedo on Tuesday, Snoop said that promoting a product that enables people to grow plants in unused urban spaces “is something I’m all the way down with.”

Snoop started his own line of marijuana products, Leafs by Snoop, in 2015.

