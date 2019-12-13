Performers for the seven-day April festival also include Nelly, Migos, Usher, Playboi Carti, Trey Songz, Tierra Whack, Foo Fighters, Gunna, Snoh Aalegra and others. It’s possible the announced lineup isn’t complete, as the inaugural festival featured several surprise performances, news reports say.
Tickets for Virginia residents and return attendees went on sale on Oct. 19 and sold out before the day ended. General ticket sales open Saturday at noon.
