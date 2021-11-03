When Okpebholo accepted the project, he requested Amaker be tapped to provide the text. The two had collaborated to some acclaim on “Two Black Churches,” a song in two movements commemorating the deadly 1963 bombing at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., as well as the 2015 shooting of nine parishioners at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. (And, to be sure, one of the most moving pieces of music I heard in 2020.)