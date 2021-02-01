Her earliest songs — 2013’s flirty, vertiginous “Bipp,” 2014’s sopping, delirious “Lemonade” — were blasts of squinching melody and meticulous sound design crammed with helium-toked voices, greasy synthesizers and other motes of digital confetti fashioned to make your eardrums blush. Somehow, these hi-def blurts led to collaborations with the likes of Vince Staples and Madonna, swiftly bringing Sophie’s happy maximalism to the greater pop listenership she’d always hoped to reach.

“I think all pop music should be about who can make the loudest, brightest thing,” she told Rolling Stone in 2015. “And I think it’s a very valid challenge — just as valid as who can be the most raw emotionally. I don’t know why that is prioritized by a lot of people as something that’s more valuable. The challenge I’m interested in being part of is who can use current technology, current images and people, to make the brightest, most intense, engaging thing.”

Her attention to detail extended from timbre to form. Remember five-ish years ago, when every pop song seemed to be yelling at us? The word of the day was “HEY!” — a crisp, monosyllabic declaration of presence that kept appearing in loads of hits, usually on the fourth beat of a measure, often leading into a verse. Go back and listen to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood,” or Tove Lo’s “Talking Body,” or Ellie Goulding’s “Around U,” or Daya’s “Hide Away,” or Selena Gomez’s “Sober,” or umpteen others that each seemed to be shouting for our attention.

The same device appeared two years earlier in “Bipp,” but instead of an insistent “HEY!,” Sophie dropped a decisive “SO!” in the song’s squeaky refrain: “I can make you feel better, and you know you will/If that’s what you want, boy, then you know where to find me. SO!”

It might seem like a minuscule surface detail, but it’s a crucial one. Instead of asking for your attention, Sophie assumes you’re already tuned in, and with all of those digital mystery-sounds splattering alongside the vocal, of course you are. It’s a “SO!” as in, “So now what?” — a demand that ramps up the romantic anticipation of the lyrical narrative while ultimately asking the aesthetic riddle central to Sophie’s work: With no boundaries to push, what now?