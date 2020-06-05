Williams, 88, has scored movies such as “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” the “Indiana Jones” series and the first three “Harry Potter” films.
Morricone, 91, has over the past seven decades created more than 400 scores for cinema and television.
The 50,000-euro award ($56,700) is the first of eight prizes, including in the arts, social sciences and sports, handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.
