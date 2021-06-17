“The Sparks Brothers” does not deign to offer any mystic reason as to why they are as they are. As part of what seems like a credo, the brothers are ruthlessly private, reluctant to rope in anything like intimate biography into a biopic. Instead, we see shots of the two shuffling toward their twin desktop computers each morning. We watch Russell, now 72, sleepily boil water at home next to a toaster in the shape of Hello Kitty. They get coffee, lift weights, take brisk walks at the same designated spots every day. They work from sunup to sundown, Monday through Saturday, with no budget for leniency. What becomes extremely clear is that their endurance for creating music is plainly the product of a neurotic, serious, deathless motor. They have an extraordinarily rational policy toward the absurdity of their art. There is no gesture at any confounding extramusical tension, no salacious drug or love stories — they are pure Sparks, pure discipline, filled with untrammeled hope for greater recognition. The effect is hagiographical, but in their case, perfectly believable.