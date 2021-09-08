From our vantage in 2021, it’s hard to conceive of just precisely what to feel optimistic about, much less what we will one day look back upon wistfully. For Stanley and Cracknell, that’s precisely the trick of memory and nostalgia, that misremembering. “I think one of the interesting things — which kind of ties in with this album — is already you can see yourself looking back at this period,” Stanley says of just looking back to last year. “There was nothing to do every day apart from go for a walk. So we ended up going to every local piece of parkland or woodlands that we’d never been to before.”