There is certainly safety in borrowing the manageable, easily dupable tropes of the ’70s, and you hardly need to squint to see the pleasure in indulging in its fantasies with Clark. Exoticizing the time period as a fetish object is larky fun, but a curious quality about revival pieces is in how sharply they make clear the differences between the era referenced and the era it actually takes place in. It is revealing that the choice to include sterling backup singers Lynne Fiddmont and Kenya Hathaway (daughter of Donny) across each song feels inextricably, if not woefully linked to the same sort of decision-making that led to why the album is being offered cheekily as an obsolete eight-track. It shows how Clark’s calculus has gone awry: What should be additive now subtracts.