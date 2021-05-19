The artist Annie Clark has always seemed to want to love entropy. Performing as St. Vincent, she has made albums that have each been home to character sketches that serve as a way to explore the vicissitudes of being in confinement or control — from a “housewife on pills’’ in 2011’s “Strange Mercy,” the “near-future cult leader” of 2014’s “St. Vincent,” and the “dominatrix at the mental institution” in 2017’s “Masseduction.” Yet her most recent act of role-play feels far less like a variant of her usually fantastically troubled ubermenschen. In her latest release, “Daddy’s Home,” Clark greets us more like a showrunner armed with her best shot at commercial ’70sploitation: a small gallery’s worth of facsimile, tourism through the halls of a decade’s most conspicuous iconography, and a brightly colored shelter in shameless, harmless revivalism.
Clark has become something like a tradesperson in the art of pop over the past 15 years. To be a pop artist today is to be fluent in power plays — to navigate a somewhat diabolical desire to dredge up the woes in one’s life and spin them into little myths; to negotiate between contrivance and genuine personality; to be at the hands of a demanding audience while dispensing not too much protective reserve to be seen as unlikable or unrelatable. This is the tension central to Clark’s act, and reception varies within a spectrum that typically has her on a scale that spans from “arch” to “cruel.”
Even before the album’s launch, it seemed response was trending toward the latter: At least in title and in thematic tissue, “Daddy’s Home” was heavily teased as a sideways paean to her real dad, who emerged after 12 years in prison after defrauding investors in a “pump and dump” penny-stock scheme — “white collar nonsense,” in her words. After the album’s initial announcement, a flurry of criticism persisted: Contemporary listeners and readers know that any discussion of the carceral state must be handled with grace, and the sheer prospect of allotting something like sympathy to the daughter of a $47 million investment manipulator felt like, to many, a tough sell. What is unimpeachable, though, is that this is perfect fodder for a pop piece — it is glamorous, evil and filmic.
Wisely, the real home of this album is not precisely to Daddy and the reckoning thereof, but more largely to the battery of textures and rhythms that live in his record collection (conveniently packaged in a playlist on Spotify). Creamy Wurlitzers, jangly pianos and whirly Mellotrons all become service to 14 safe, almost parodically ’70s pieces that couch vignettes about the down-and-out and the unlucky in the shadow of Bowie, the Pointer Sisters and Steely Dan. Even in light of Clark’s touch — usually so complicated, so sneaky — “Daddy’s Home” preserves Dad’s favorite era so neatly that it may as well be suspended in aspic.
“Where can you run when the outlaw’s inside you?” she asks on the eponymous title track. Like past songs that would detail a “birth in reverse” or have her taken and left behind at the same time, Clark is once again “entombed in a shrine of zeros and ones.” This is the familiar, almost self-canceling arithmetic of a Clark piece, but “Daddy’s Home” makes retrograde motion incredibly literal. I had to double-check that the melty introduction to “Live in the Dream” wasn’t a direct interpretation of Pink Floyd’s “Us and Them,” especially following lyrics as blatant as “hello from the dark side of the moon.”
“My Baby Wants a Baby” rejiggers the chorus of Sheena Easton’s “9 to 5” to a sludgy adagio. The first single, “Pay Your Way in Pain” is a shaggier “Fame,” hunkering and low, with a video that uses a tube camera to the same blinding effect as that on “Soul Train.” The visuals for “Down” are an equally perfect pastiche, ticking the thematic boxes of ’70s New Hollywood like a checklist: There’s surveillance paranoia courtesy of “The Conversation,” Scorsesean claustrophobia, exploitation-film flicker. It’s an electric sitar-laden payback anthem in the shape of a ersatz thriller — soulful, but only by component.
There is certainly safety in borrowing the manageable, easily dupable tropes of the ’70s, and you hardly need to squint to see the pleasure in indulging in its fantasies with Clark. Exoticizing the time period as a fetish object is larky fun, but a curious quality about revival pieces is in how sharply they make clear the differences between the era referenced and the era it actually takes place in. It is revealing that the choice to include sterling backup singers Lynne Fiddmont and Kenya Hathaway (daughter of Donny) across each song feels inextricably, if not woefully linked to the same sort of decision-making that led to why the album is being offered cheekily as an obsolete eight-track. It shows how Clark’s calculus has gone awry: What should be additive now subtracts.
What remains true and admirable about St. Vincent is that she is craven, defensive, utterly strategic in her art. She relishes in the admixture of creative industry, high-budget production, and guitar mastery necessary to keep her theater afloat. She acknowledges that she is making entertainment, affirms that she should be no source of anyone’s political education, does not cede control of her hyper-focused vision. She is exemplary pop in 2021, which is to say, smooth and featureless in the micro and hyper-palatable in the macro — kin to forgettable, streamable television. “Daddy’s Home,” for all of its world-building, is clear in the limits of its imagination, unaccommodating past the confines of its small screen.