“It is our hope that with this agreement we can reset the relationship between Strathmore and ticket sellers,” Anne Vantine, business agent of IATSE Local 868, said in a statement Thursday. “Ticket sellers who provide outreach to patrons, manage the ticketing system, and handle the box office, are both the ambassadors and sales force for this institution. It took far too long, but I believe that Strathmore’s managers have finally learned that devaluing our members is detrimental to Strathmore’s success.”
The deal paves the way for the return of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which moved or canceled the first 11 concerts it had planned for Strathmore this season because of the threat of a strike. After months of quiet negotiations, the dispute became public in September when the orchestra announced it would not perform its season-opening concerts at Strathmore because the parties could not agree on how to proceed, and who would bear the financial burden, in the event of a strike.
How a dispute with a handful of Strathmore ticket-sellers led to a spat with Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and canceled concerts
“The BSO is pleased to hear that Strathmore has reached an agreement with IATSE Local 868,” Tonya McBride Robles, BSO vice president and chief operating officer, said in an email Thursday. “With unionized labor at the core of concerns raised in our annual license agreement, the BSO is hopeful that our own mediation process with Strathmore will realize a goal shared by so many — bringing the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra back to its second home on January 6.”
The tentative agreement comes a week after Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said he had reached out to the venue to encourage them find a solution. The county-owned facility, which is leased to the nonprofit Strathmore Hall Foundation, was built with state and county funds to be a second home for the BSO. The orchestra has performed at Strathmore since it opened in 2005. For its 2021-22 subscription season, it had planned 58 concerts at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore and 31 at Strathmore.
Negotiations between the county-owned venue and the union grew contentious last year, when the union charged Strathmore with union-busting and using the pandemic’s short-term closure to gain long-term concessions. The employees had held informational protests outside the venue since last fall.
Strathmore’s president and chief executive, Monica Jeffries Hazangeles, said she was seeking equity and flexibility from the box office staff. Strathmore did not immediately respond to messages.
Unions say arts organizations are using the pandemic to cut pay. Companies facing losses say they have no choice.