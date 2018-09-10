The Studio 189 spring 2019 collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Ghana-based Studio 189, co-founded by old friends Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, threw a runway celebration Monday at New York Fashion Week.

There was African dance, an Aretha Franklin tribute in song and African-made and inspired designs. A wide range of models walked, from a woman about to give birth to two little girls. Actress Dawson herself took a turn as a model. All were in the latest styles from Fashion Rising.

Studio 189 is a collective of artists and creatives that offers a platform to help promote and curate African and African-inspired content, with a focus on sustainability. Fashion Rising includes artisan-produced fabrics, often in organic cottons grown by small farmers.

The collective and the fashion line were launched to support the global One Billion Rising, founded as part of the V-Day movement to combat violence against women.

