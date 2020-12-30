All participants were called back to take a second test eight days later. The results showed zero infections among the 463 concertgoers who complied with the second round of testing, while the control group of 496 people who did not get into the concert had two positive cases.
The concertgoers were obliged to wear masks inside the concert, but dancing and singing were allowed.
The experiment was organized by Barcelona’s The Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundation along with the Primavera Sound music festival.
