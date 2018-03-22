Snow and slush didn’t daunt the enthusiastic audience on hand at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday night for a performance by the Takacs Quartet, one of the most esteemed and beloved string quartets today. Founded in Budapest 43 years ago, the Takacs, whose members are violinists Edward Dusinberre and Karoly Schranz, violist Geraldine Walther, and cellist Andras Fejer, is in residence at University of Colorado at Boulder. Their concert was a treat.

Mozart’s G-major Quartet, the first of a set of six that he dedicated to Haydn, was buoyant and cheerful, every detail vividly characterized with a droll sense of humor. Stylistically speaking, no one would call this cutting-edge Mozart. Bows were seldom raised from the strings and more or less indiscriminate vibrato was liberally applied. The musical narrative, however, was never less than compelling. In the slow movement, a path was deftly struck between sunny pleasures on one side and gripping pathos on the other. The finale was energetic, an aural delight, with sparkling textures.

The Takacs brought sympathy and conviction to Shostakovich’s 11th Quartet from 1966. This work, with elements of cunning, artifice and naivete that sometimes fails to jell, emerged with cohesion and an unmistakable emotional credibility.

All this was but preamble for the concert’s second half, devoted to Beethoven’s Quartet, Op. 131, a seven-movement work played without pause during the course of 35 minutes. Once aboard, there was no looking back. From the anguished polyphony at the outset, through the furious finale, evoking along the way more of the human condition than it seems possible for a single life to contain, the Takacs brought us with them on this extraordinary musical journey. Dense textures were rendered with luminous clarity and the quartet’s natural and seemingly effortless rubato underscored Beethoven’s expressivity at every turn.