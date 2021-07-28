A: Yeah, absolutely. People who are in similar situations or worse, everyone has choices, that’s what life is about. It’s about the choices we make. And I think it’s about reaching a level of consciousness of how choices that we make now are going to affect what takes place at the opposite end. So that ties into the seven-year theory in that not only is there all this stuff happening internally and physically on a biological level with us, but the same sort of evolution and changes over a seven-year period are taking place in the universe. So it’s about . . . interconnectedness and how we’re walking intersections. And it’s about the ability to change and the willingness to change or unwillingness of some people and things to change. It’s about being able to breathe without folding. I think it’s kind of corny, but I almost do believe, you know, to a certain extent that what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger.