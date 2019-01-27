FILE - In this June 2, 2017, file photo, Thai pop band BNK 48 performs for the first time in a large commercial facility in Bangkok, Thailand. The popular Thai music act BNK 48 has set off a scandal after one of its members wore a shirt showing the swastika flag of Nazi Germany during a performance. (The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images) (Associated Press)

BANGKOK — A popular Thai music act has set off a scandal after one of its members wore a shirt showing the swastika flag of Nazi Germany during a performance.

The incident involving the girl group BNK48 occurred just two days ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, marked Sunday with somber ceremonies in other parts of the world, including the nations that hosted Adolf Hitler’s notorious death camps where 6 million Jews and others were killed by the Third Reich.

The singer, 19-year-old Pichayapa ‘Namsai’ Natha, has delivered a tearful apology for her actions and asked for forgiveness.

Incidents involving insensitive use of Nazi symbols occur from time to time in Thailand, where there is little awareness of the Holocaust and an inclination to use them as design elements or comic props.

