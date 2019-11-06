But digital payment services work more like cash.
Experts say consumers are typically unaware what is and isn’t protected. Gartner analyst Avivah Litan says she wouldn’t use these services to pay strangers because she knows the risk. She says the government should do more to educate people.
PayPal, which also owns Venmo, declined comment. Apple warns people to transfer money only to people they know.
