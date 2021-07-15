This fact was likely at least part of the animus guiding the publication of a fresh essay collection by editors Tessa Norton and Bob Stanley (the latter known for his work with the British synth-poppers Saint Étienne), which assembles a bouquet of artists, novelists and critics rhapsodizing on and about the Fall. In practice, “Excavate! The Wonderful and Frightening World of the Fall” actually works a little like a museum exhibition, a bit like a eulogy and a lot like pornography for Fall fans. This is not in the pejorative: Museum exhibitions, eulogies and pornography are necessarily soothing formats, and in the void left by one of the most constellatory men in the history of music made with guitars, the book is a largely satisfying shrine to Smith’s legacy less so as a man than as a primary text.