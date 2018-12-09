Mark Speer is a guitar hero who keeps the heroics to a minimum. The leader of Khruangbin, the Houston-rooted trio that packed the 9:30 Club Friday night, can shred like a speed-metal titan, and does. But Speer limits his Metallica-like forays to brief passages that punctuate the band’s loping near-instrumentals. Over the course of a crowd-pleasing 95-minute set, the resulting music ranged from congenial to contrived.

Khruangbin took its name from the Thai word for “airplane,” in part because one of its principal influences is Thai funk — which, the way these musicians play it, sounds a lot like American funk. The band also draws on Latin styles invoked by the title of its latest album, “Con Todo El Mundo” (“With All the World”). Other inspirations are ’90s rap — methodical drummer Donald “D.J.” Johnson is a hip-hop producer — Persian music, dub reggae and smooth jazz. One of the show’s encores was the group’s recent single, a version of Vince Guaraldi and Lee Mendelson’s “Christmas Time Is Here” from “ A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

The music wasn’t the only aspect of the show that was carefully calculated. The elaborate lighting design illuminated each song in a different scheme, and Speer and bassist Laura Lee sported near-matching shoulder-length wigs as they strutted, dipped and took a drink in choreographed unison. He wore a shiny gray suit and pointy-toe white boots, and she a skintight pastel cat suit. (The hip-grinding bassist, who has said she never wears the same outfit onstage twice, switched to a spangly yellow-and-black-striped dress for the encores). Lee sang the bulk of the set’s barely audible coos and chants, and staged a conversation on a lime green telephone to close the disco-throwback “Evan Finds the Third Room.”

Another reference point for Khruangbin is Santo and Johnny’s 1959 hit, “Sleepwalk.” This woozy instrumental seemed the principal source for pedal-steel guitarist Will Van Horn’s trio, which opened the show. Van Horn, who guest-performed on the headliner’s two albums, returned to the stage for the final two encores. These provided some of the evening’s most satisfying moments, as Speer and Van Horn interwove their sauntering guitar lines. During the main set, Speer sometimes played quick duets with himself, alternating fast and slow, strumming and picking. With a pedal-steel as its frontman’s steady foil, Khruangbin finally took off.