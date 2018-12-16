Mumford and Sons confused lots of music industry vets early in the decade when they led a massive wave of popified folk bands onto record sales charts and arena stages. To wit: For all the banjos and mandolins of their early works, the Mumfords’ initial Grammy and Billboard award nominations came in rock and roll categories. The Mumfords no longer flaunt so many rustic flourishes, but they’re entrenched even deeper into the mainstream.

The U.K. quartet thrilled a packed Capital One Arena crowd on Friday with a set featuring lots of tunes from “Delta,” their fourth and latest record, and their least folkie collection yet. The album was produced by Paul Epworth, a Londoner best known for his studio work with monster pop and rock acts including Rihanna, Adele and U2. Epworth’s influence was apparent in the set’s opener, “Guiding Light,” a tune off the new disc that is built around a heavily processed riff that echoes U2’s “Where the Streets Have No Name.” Other fresh tunes rendered in the show came off more as homages to The Edge than to Woody Guthrie — including “The Wild,” with charismatic lead singer/frontman Marcus Mumford singing about the “fear of God” over delay-soaked guitars and keyboards, as well as “Slip Away”and somber electronica number “Picture You.”

The band brought out opening act Maggie Rogers, a hippie-ish crooner who grew up on an estate in Easton, Md., to take part in the devout 2009 ballad “Awake My Soul.” The spiritual leanings of so much Mumfords material could be a byproduct of the leader’s DNA: Marcus Mumford, the only member named “Mumford,” was born in Orange County, Calif., the son of John and Eleanor Mumford, both evangelist leaders of the charismatic Christian church chain known as the Vineyard Movement. (The family moved to England when he was an infant.)

Mumford looked as if he could use some help from a higher power at various points just to get through the night. He appeared puffy and very under the weather, and during the banjo-heavy 2012 release “Babel,” he spent time between verses going through coughing fits. But Mumford wasn’t going to let a common cold keep him from putting on a boffo performance. Mumford chugged lots of fluids and sweated and shouted from first song to last. He even went the extra mile for the fans, going on a long walk around the arena during “Ditmas,” to let the devoted flock lay their hands on him; one devotee abused the opportunity by stopping Mumford’s march with a full-body hug.

Keyboardist Ben Lovett, shortly after a big leap off the top of his piano, got the D.C. crowd on his side by recalling an early club gig long ago at the nearby Birchmere. Mumford made the locals feel even better by bashing the city whence the band had just come: “It’s nice to be out of New York!” he said.

Mumfords tunes that were annoyingly unavoidable on rock radio some years back make for undeniably wondrous arena rock anthems. Mumford let the crowd scream the profanities in the chorus of 2009 smash “Little Lion Man.” A huge percentage of the fans on the seatless Capital One floor hopped in unison during “I Will Wait,” creating a thrilling visual for those in the seated sections as those in the rafters shouted every word. Mumford looked genuinely spent during the climactic romantic moments of “The Wolf,” as he wailed “ ’Cause you were all I ever longed for!” Fans all over the arena, many with their arms stretched skyward, shrieked along with Mumford as if what he’d delivered on this night had been high on their list of longings.