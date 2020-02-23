Things got off to a shaky start with Wynton Marsalis’s “Wild Strumming of Fiddle,” an excerpt from his vast, blues-grounded 1999 oratorio “All Rise”: a stylized hoedown, the harmonies stacked higher, the polyrhythms compounded. The group had performed it before, as part of a 2017 production of the entire work, but here, the accents were heavy-footed, the backbeat was adrift and the rhythm never came into focus.

The rest was, happily, more solid. Florence Price’s Violin Concerto No. 1, with soloist Melissa White, put the musicians on more traditional European-classical ground. Like much of Price’s recently rediscovered catalogue, the 1939 concerto takes 19th-century models — Tchaikovsky and Dvorak, especially — as jumping-off points. White was an excellent advocate, prioritizing ease and fluency over intensity, suiting the music’s lyric and episodic nature. The finale, a harmonically twisty triple-time scherzo, felt a little logy, lateral energy dissipated by vertical emphasis, but the rest had a flowing warmth.

George Walker’s precisely rhapsodic 1946 “Lyric for Strings” received a dignified reading, a well-paced build of fine-control counterpoint. In the most familiar work, William Grant Still’s 1931 “Afro-American” Symphony No. 1, Gajewski and the orchestra came down very much on the symphonic side of symphonic jazz. The rhythms were right-angled — syncopations waiting for downbeats rather than complementing them, swinging sections more conscientious than carefree — but the colors were bold and vibrant.